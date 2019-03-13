Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Price Target at $89.65

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.78 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.01%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

