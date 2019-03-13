Analysts Set Expectations for Chuy’s Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Chuy’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chuy’s has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $34.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,884,000 after buying an additional 368,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 52,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

