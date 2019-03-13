Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Target Price at $120.70

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,842 shares of company stock valued at $30,621,347. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $20,720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,666,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,630,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $313,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,378,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,436,000 after buying an additional 1,189,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,410,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after buying an additional 831,468 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $93.71 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

