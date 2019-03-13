Analysts Set Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC) Target Price at $48.67

Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.67.

A number of research firms have commented on MIC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of MIC traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$43.40. 182,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,869. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. Genworth MI Canada has a one year low of C$38.18 and a one year high of C$46.80.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32. The firm had revenue of C$169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.34999968881161 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

