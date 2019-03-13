Analysts Set Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Target Price at $82.50

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $86.59.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $1,713,465.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 235,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,394,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 30,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,610,960.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,410.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,348 shares of company stock worth $9,843,696. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,952,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,678,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,718,000 after acquiring an additional 962,129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,872,000 after acquiring an additional 954,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

