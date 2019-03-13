Analysts Set Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) Price Target at $1.80

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

PIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PIR opened at $1.14 on Friday. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 1,033.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Pier 1 Imports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

