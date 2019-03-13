Analysts Set Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Target Price at $462.88

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $467.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $425.02 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $479.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total value of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.