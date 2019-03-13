Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 13th (ASCL, AUTO, BBY, BEZ, BMW, BMY, BUR, CLI, CPI, CTR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 13th:

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Get Ascential PLC alerts:

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Charles Taylor (LON:CTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €27.50 ($31.98) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

Informa (LON:INF) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

ITE Group (LON:ITE) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 138 ($1.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mporium Group (LON:MPM) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock.

Reach (LON:RCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.