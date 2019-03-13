Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hays (HAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hays (LON: HAS):

2/25/2019 – Hays was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 175 ($2.29).

2/22/2019 – Hays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2019 – Hays had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 170 ($2.22). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – Hays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/15/2019 – Hays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

HAS stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 153.50 ($2.01). 996,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hays plc has a 1 year low of GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.40 ($2.79). The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01.

Get Hays plc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 1.11 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.