Analyzing Pluralsight (PS) and Its Competitors

Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) is one of 51 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pluralsight to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -36.06% N/A -33.02% Pluralsight Competitors -4.01% -69.41% -0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluralsight and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million -$83.67 million -19.73 Pluralsight Competitors $8.08 billion $1.89 billion 9.22

Pluralsight’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pluralsight and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pluralsight Competitors 681 2476 5455 275 2.60

Pluralsight presently has a consensus price target of $35.26, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Pluralsight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pluralsight peers beat Pluralsight on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

