ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith Sells 4,021 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 4,021 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $64,496.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 806,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.06. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.28 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 702,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 170,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,024,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,541 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

