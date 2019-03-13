AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $21.70 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,759,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,206,000 after acquiring an additional 280,501 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,136,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 183,368 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 503,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 146,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

