Antofagasta (ANTO) Rating Lowered to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a sector performer rating in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta to an add rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 866.56 ($11.32).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 922.40 ($12.05) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,071 ($13.99).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.