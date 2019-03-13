Apax Global Alpha Ltd (APAX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.12 on April 5th

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON APAX traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 143.50 ($1.88). 70,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,432. Apax Global Alpha has a 12 month low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.09).

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

