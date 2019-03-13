AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 317.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,515,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 419,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.69 and a 1-year high of $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $685.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $368,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 707 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $66,161.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on AptarGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

