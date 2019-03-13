AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,366,877 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,002,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $320,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,749,779,000 after buying an additional 6,117,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,877,000 after buying an additional 6,485,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after buying an additional 5,481,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,949,390,000 after buying an additional 55,241,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,297,330,000 after buying an additional 8,034,336 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

