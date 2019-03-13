Aragon Achieves Market Cap of $13.66 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00011766 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, Liqui and Bitfinex. Aragon has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $26,343.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00388091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.01662963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00230213 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,710,564 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, GOPAX, Liqui, Bitfinex and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

