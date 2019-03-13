Aramark (ARMK) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Financial Analysis

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.27% 17.81% 3.86% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 8.14% 35.18% 13.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $15.79 billion 0.47 $567.88 million $1.99 15.23 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.03 billion 1.23 $247.62 million $8.87 17.44

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aramark pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aramark has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aramark and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 3 9 0 2.75 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 3 2 0 2.00

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $42.27, indicating a potential upside of 39.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus price target of $162.54, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Aramark on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

