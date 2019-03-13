Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $85,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $230,707. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.