Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 2,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACGL stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 191.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,610,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,874,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,802,000 after purchasing an additional 144,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

