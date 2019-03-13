Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 109.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 290,167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

