Arconic Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, May 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Arconic has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arconic to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 45,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,235. Arconic has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $1,943,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNC. Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/arconic-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-arnc.html.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.