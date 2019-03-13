Arconic Inc (ARNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, Chairman John C. Plant bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3,138.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 377,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 365,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 6,482.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,526,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,042 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. 105,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

