Arena Events Group (ARE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Shares of Arena Events Group PLC (LON:ARE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 101768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

About Arena Events Group (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides event rental solutions. It specializes in providing temporary event environments, large-scale event project management, and specialist event equipment. It provides temporary structures, such as simple marquees, triple deck temporary buildings, indoor and outdoor temporary seats, interiors, furniture, and ice rinks, as well as tableware under the Well Dressed Tables brand.

