Ares Management Corp (ARES) Shares Bought by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Ares Management worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ares Management by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 64,948 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ares Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

ARES stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ares Management Corp (ARES) Shares Bought by Delek Group Ltd.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/ares-management-corp-ares-shares-bought-by-delek-group-ltd.html.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.