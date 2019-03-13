Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Director Sells $33,402,000.00 in Stock

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $33,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 270,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,400. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,060,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,633,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,060,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,633,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,020,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,150,000 after buying an additional 271,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,782,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nomura set a $73.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

