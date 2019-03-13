ARP Americas LP Acquires New Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 52.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 139,001 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $473,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $872,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 43.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $2,136,670.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 121,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,397.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.06 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

