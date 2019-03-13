ARP Americas LP Acquires New Stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECD. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tech Data by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Tech Data by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tech Data by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David R. Vetter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $54,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,725 shares of company stock worth $2,167,307. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of TECD opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

