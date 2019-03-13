ARP Americas LP Acquires Shares of 16,800 D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $57,062.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,833 shares of company stock worth $6,910,702 over the last 90 days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

