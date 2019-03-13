Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $140.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Leerink Swann raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.67.

ASND stock opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $129.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

