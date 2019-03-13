Ashford (AINC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.50

Media coverage about Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ashford earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINC traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535. Ashford has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $97.50.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

