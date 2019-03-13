Asure Software (ASUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Asure Software alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asure Software stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Asure Software worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Asure Software from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Asure Software (ASUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/asure-software-asur-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.