Atlassian (TEAM) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.58. 2,913,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,322. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,551.14, a P/E/G ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $112.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

