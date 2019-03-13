Aurora Market Capitalization Hits $104.97 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $104.97 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.01 or 0.16506085 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046462 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

