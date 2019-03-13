Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Bought by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 854,224 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.2% of Polar Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $109,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,843,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,774,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,458,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,064,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,489 shares of company stock worth $2,675,335. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $156.28 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $169.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,420.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $149.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $131.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

