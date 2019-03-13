Aviva PLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

FBHS stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $63.58.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

