Aviva PLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 74,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 245,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,663,000 after buying an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.37 and a twelve month high of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

