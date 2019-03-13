Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,554 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4,814.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,308,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,188,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,751 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2,649.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,077,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

