Avril Palmer-Baunack Acquires 56,497 Shares of Redde PLC (REDD) Stock

Redde PLC (LON:REDD) insider Avril Palmer-Baunack bought 56,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,717.36 ($64,964.54).

Shares of LON REDD opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.19) on Wednesday. Redde PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 182 ($2.38).

Get Redde alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Redde to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 189 ($2.47) to GBX 111 ($1.45) in a report on Monday.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/avril-palmer-baunack-acquires-56497-shares-of-redde-plc-redd-stock.html.

About Redde

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.