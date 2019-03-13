Aware (AWRE) and Kiwibox.com (KIWB) Head to Head Analysis

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aware alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aware and Kiwibox.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiwibox.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and Kiwibox.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware 7.64% 2.03% 1.89% Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aware has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwibox.com has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aware and Kiwibox.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.13 million 5.11 $1.23 million N/A N/A Kiwibox.com $10,000.00 13.77 -$4.88 million N/A N/A

Aware has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwibox.com.

Summary

Aware beats Kiwibox.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, biometric search and match products, software development kits, mobile biometrics, biometric identity duplicate detection, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Kiwibox.com

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.