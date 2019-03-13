Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 10,155 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,962,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $432,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 8,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 10,155 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/baillie-gifford-co-acquires-10155-shares-of-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.