Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 5,978 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,994,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $839,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.90.

Moody’s stock opened at $172.43 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $7,734,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

