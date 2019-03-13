Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 927,813 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,813 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.18% of Wayfair worth $339,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after buying an additional 332,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after buying an additional 332,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after buying an additional 320,542 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,516,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on W shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wayfair from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.99.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $5,138,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,260.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,923 shares of company stock worth $21,253,934 in the last three months. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $171.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.89. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $172.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

