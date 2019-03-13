Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,648 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.52% of Shopify worth $524,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,935.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 304,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,182,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $203.79. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

