Ball Co. (BLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

In other Ball news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $371,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $5,061,895.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,824,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. Ball has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

