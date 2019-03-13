Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,089 Shares of IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,936 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.99% of IDACORP worth $93,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,671 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $769,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,315 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $528,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $104,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 358,606 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company's stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $311.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $431,644.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

