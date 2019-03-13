Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 455,200 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $94,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Duke Realty by 2,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,002,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 963,250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,075 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $151,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,611.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 9,937 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $288,868.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,016 shares in the company, valued at $814,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,674 shares of company stock worth $2,650,776 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-455200-shares-of-duke-realty-corp-dre.html.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.