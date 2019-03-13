Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Achaogen Inc (AKAO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Achaogen were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Achaogen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 129,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Achaogen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 129,804 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Achaogen by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 903,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 215,989 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Achaogen by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Achaogen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of AKAO opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.04. Achaogen Inc has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Achaogen Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

