Bank Ozk (OZK) Stake Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Bank Ozk worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/bank-ozk-ozk-stake-lowered-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.