Bayhorse Silver (BHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 28900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Bayhorse Silver from C$0.62 to C$0.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 900,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,954.01.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

